Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares Dividend of $0.84

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FERG opened at £111.05 ($146.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £114.04 and a 200 day moving average of £114.24. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,430 ($110.98) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($179.57).

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £109.50 ($144.15) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($171.14) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £128 ($168.51) to £125 ($164.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £126.65 ($166.73).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.