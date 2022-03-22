FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts have commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 15,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,135. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

