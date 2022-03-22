Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $8.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 371,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.