Financial Council Asset Management Inc Sells 271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

