First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $117.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.97 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $131.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The firm has a market cap of $274.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

