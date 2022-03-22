First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

