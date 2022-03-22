First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Visa were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

