First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.59

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $14.81. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 41,872 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
