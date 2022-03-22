First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.59

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $14.81. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 41,872 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

