First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stake Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.232 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

