Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years.
Shares of PFO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
