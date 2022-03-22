Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PFO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

