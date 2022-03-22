Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PFO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.