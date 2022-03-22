Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
FLEW stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
