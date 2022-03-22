Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:FSI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

