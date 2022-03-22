Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

