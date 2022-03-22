Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,094,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. Fortis has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.