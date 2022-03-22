Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

