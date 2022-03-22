Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FVI. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.32 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

