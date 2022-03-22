Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,716 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.