Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.