Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $813,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $555.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $328.19 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

