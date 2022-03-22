Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.