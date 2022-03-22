Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $33,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

