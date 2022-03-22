Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
