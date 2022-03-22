FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FOCT opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

