GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Ryan Cohen Buys 100,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GameStop stock traded up $28.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.14. 14,033,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,922. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -1.61.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.50.
About GameStop (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.