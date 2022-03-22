GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Ryan Cohen Buys 100,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GameStop stock traded up $28.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.14. 14,033,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,922. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GameStop by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

