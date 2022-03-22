GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GDS by 1,029.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

