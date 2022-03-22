GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
