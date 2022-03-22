Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $132.75 Average PT from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GECFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. Gecina has a 52-week low of $116.45 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.