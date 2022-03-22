Genetron (GTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTH opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Genetron alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genetron by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 281,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genetron by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 203,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Genetron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genetron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.