GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.31. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

