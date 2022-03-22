GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $374.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.90 and its 200 day moving average is $545.60. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.