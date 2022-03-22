GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,232 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $195.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $176.31 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

