Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lowered by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.