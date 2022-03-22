Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

