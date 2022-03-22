GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,620.01 ($21.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,598.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,539.15. The company has a market capitalization of £82.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.