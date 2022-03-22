GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,858. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.