Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth $853,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.