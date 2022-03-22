GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $151.17 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

