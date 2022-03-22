goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of GSY opened at C$138.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.88. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$116.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

