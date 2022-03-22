GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.62. GoHealth shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 17,866 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 409.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $928,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 96.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 234,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

