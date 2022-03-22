Golden Green Inc. Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.