Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 12,551 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 113.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 59,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. 37,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

