Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 18,332 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,332 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

CLF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 518,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,464,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

