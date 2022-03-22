Golden Green Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $11.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,096. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.31.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,530 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.