Golden Green Inc. Invests $980,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. 9,827,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

