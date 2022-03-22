Golden Green Inc. Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.91. 67,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,053. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $252.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

