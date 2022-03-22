Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.81.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.74. 161,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,126. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.