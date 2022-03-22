Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 5,055 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

