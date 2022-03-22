Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0.1%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 1,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

