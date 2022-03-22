Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $279,200.05

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $279,200.05 and $154,763.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00107009 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.