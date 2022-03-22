GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83.
GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)
