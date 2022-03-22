Guess?, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.